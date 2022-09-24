Local protest held demanding change in Iran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A protest was held in downtown Tucson today demanding justice and change in the name of Mahsa Amini.

She is the 22-year-old killed while in police custody for wearing her hijab improperly in Iran.

Ariyan Zarei says, “the pictures show that she has the proper hijab but despite of that, the morality police captured her. That was the cause of her death.”

Zarei is from Iran and is staying in close contact with his loved ones when he can.

He says, “every day I’m talking to my friends and they are begging us to be the voice because the government has shut down the internet.”

Melody Mohammadi adds that she is unable to reach her loved ones. “We are unable to speak to any of our relatives in Iran,” she says.

So they gathered in Tucson to be heard.

“We are the voice for the voiceless, we’re the voice for the youth, for those who are unable to speak for themselves,” said Mohammadi.

This is as protests take place in Iran and no end in sight until a change is implemented.