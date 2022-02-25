Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Local pools across Southern Arizona face lifeguard shortage

Public pools across southern Arizona are struggling to fill the lifeguard chairs, which leads to many pool closures.
lifeguard shortage in Tucson
Posted at 6:53 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 08:53:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public pools across southern Arizona are struggling to fill the lifeguard chairs, which leads to many pool closures.

Billy Sassi, the City of Tucson's aquatics manager, said he wasn't able to open all 20 pools over the past few years. Last year, he was only able to open 12 pools due to the pandemic and staffing issues.

He says he hopes to get enough guards to open for the major summer months.

"If I had about 250 guards that would be great that would be double what we had last year," he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!