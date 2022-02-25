Local pools across Southern Arizona face lifeguard shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public pools across southern Arizona are struggling to fill the lifeguard chairs, which leads to many pool closures.

Billy Sassi, the City of Tucson's aquatics manager, said he wasn't able to open all 20 pools over the past few years. Last year, he was only able to open 12 pools due to the pandemic and staffing issues.

He says he hopes to get enough guards to open for the major summer months.

"If I had about 250 guards that would be great that would be double what we had last year," he said.

