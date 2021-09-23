Local photographers use same dress to empower women

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local photographers came together to take part in the traveling dress project.

It’s an idea Ellen Geiger saw happening in Seattle and thought it would be a great to bring it to Southern Arizona.

"Wouldn’t that be great to do that here in Tucson with our southwest flare," Geiger said. "So I brought it down here.”

Geiger tells KGUN each photographer used different models they wanted to lift up and make feel beautiful. They each brought their own style of photography but focused their pictures on the same item, either a dress or skirt.

Geiger says it was easy to pick her models. Her inspiration is her 10 and 12-year-old daughters.

“They’re at that age where they’re starting to not feel as confident in who they are and their beauty. And I thought what a great way, let’s put them in a fancy dress and remind them that we’re all beautiful," Geiger said.

For photographer Sandra Clark, the project meant more than just a photo shoot.

"We were celebrating my friend in remission from thyroid cancer," Clark said. "So this was extremely special to us and I’m glad I was able to do it. So I have the pictures it’s great. We drove to California, and stayed on the beach, and celebrated her.”

She now has the pictures to serve as a memory for a big message.

“This is all about empowering who you are as long as you’re a strong person and being out there. You can accomplish anything,” says Clark.

Photographer Danielle Skinner also participated, using her two best friends as her models. She hopes people feel a “sense of community, love, empowerment, and sisterhood” when they see her pictures.

All the photographers who took part in the project plan to do something similar in the future.

