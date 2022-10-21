Local organization talks to Desert View HS students about the dangers of fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Pima County, fentanyl is the top cause of death for people under 20, according to the county’s health department.

“They’re beginning now to find it in marijuana,” said Jamal Givens, President and CEO of the Liberty Partnership Kino Neighborhoods Coalition.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

"It's everywhere now, like you never know if anything can be spiked or who can have it and it's very undetectable and it's a very dangerous drug,” said Desert View High School student, Angela Moreno.

Moreno said she had never heard of fentanyl until LPKNC came to her school.

“Before the presentation, I hadn’t really heard about it,” said Moreno.

The Liberty Partnership Kino Neighborhood Coalition is a local organization that works in South Tucson to educate children and young adults about the dangers of substance use.

“It’s so easy to get your hands on it nowadays,” said Givens.

Their latest topic of conversation: fentanyl.

“The amount that it takes to kill you is such a small amount that’s undetectable,” said Givens.

One pill can kill—or to put it into perspective, just 10 to 15 grains of table salt is equivalent to the two milligrams of fentanyl that’s considered lethal.

“It’s not like you’re going to see it sticking out of a pill or it’s going to stand out of a bag of cocaine,” Givens said.

Desert View High School student, Asha Osman, said people on social media will post about where to buy drugs.

“People post it on their story, they’re like add this person, they sell all these kinds of stuff, text them if you want anything,” said Osman.

Organizations like LPKNC said they will continue to educate the community that one time can cost you your life.

“We’re in a time where things have totally changed and with fentanyl being on the streets and mixed in so many different drugs today, that one time can kill you,” Givens said.