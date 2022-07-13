TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s that time of year when teachers are preparing the classrooms for the start of a new school year. Often times, teachers spend their own money to make sure kids have the supplies they need to succeed.

CEO of Tucson Values Teachers, Andy Heinemann, says, “when students come to the classroom they don’t always have the supplies they need and teachers really care about the kids and are going to provide them the tools they need to succeed.”

That’s why the local non-profit organization has been hosting a the ‘Tucson Supplies Teachers’ campaign for over a decade.

“Last year we were able to provide 2,600 teachers a $50 gift card to Jonathan’s Educational Resources,” says Heinemann.

This year they plan to double that. Teachers can sign up online at tucsonvaluesteachers.org and then a random drawing will take place to select the teachers.

It’s a campaign that benefits the entire community. “So it’s a win-win for the teachers and it’s a win for a Tucson local business.”

Jonathan’s has been serving the community for 35 years.

Heinemann says, “Tucson Values Teachers has raised over $1.3 million for the ‘Tucson Supplies Teachers’ campaign.”

And they have no plans of slowing down.

“We want to keep it going and we want to make sure that we continue to be the largest supply drive in the region,” says Heinemann.