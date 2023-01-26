Local nurses aim to spread awareness for staffing issues, unsafe working conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local nurses from St. Mary's Hospital stood with signs and baked goods Wednesday morning to raise awareness for their staffing shortages and working conditions.

One of the nurses Dominique Hamilton said the pandemic burned many nurses out but those working conditions are being made the norm.

"The hospital revered us then on the outside," she said. "And on the inside of the hospital, they treated us poorly and our working conditions were made worse.now they are trying to keep those very poor working conditions and it's called disaster staffing."

She said nurses are in high demand across the country and thousands of nurses went on strike in New York City earlier this year.

"It's the time old tale of corporate greed," she said. "This unsafe staffing happens in many hospitals we are unionized though so we are able to speak out about it."

