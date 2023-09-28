Local nonprofit Higher Ground receives TEP 2023 Social Impact Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — CORRECTION: In the video, KGUN9 reported the award is $2.2 million. This is the category of the nonprofit by operating budget size.

Tucson Electric Power recently recognized local nonprofit Higher Ground for their social impact in the Tucson community.

Higher Ground provides social and emotional support to students in schools all over Tucson by building community and trust..

This is the first year the nonprofit received the Social Impact Award from TEP, coming with the Copper Cactus trophy.

“It’s just such an honor to get our work recognized after 16 years of doing this in the community. Having started in our living room and now being in the schools and getting to work with the community at this level has been an honor,” said Higher Ground CEO Jansen Azarias.

The other nominees included Earn to Learn, Habitat for Humanity Tucson, and Interfaith Community Services.

Azarias said, “We’re really honored to be part of such a great list of other nonprofits that are doing such great work.”

He credits the award to schools like Utterback Middle School, where the impact grows everyday. Like the other sites, Higher Ground staff work with students with whatever they need.

“They share whatever they’re going through. Because they don’t just go through, ‘My goldfish died.’ They go through ‘I’m now being placed in a group home,’ or ‘My cousin was murdered,’” said the Higher Ground Site Director at Utterback Middle School, Cheryl Lopez.

It’s building the trust with students that prides the Higher Ground staff, because of the difference it makes in their academics.

Lopez shared one example. “There was one young man, his mind was always on his brother, who he hung around with all the time that recently went to jail. And he just came and talked and even asked permission to cry. He cried and said ‘Okay, now I can focus.’ And when he returned back to us he said, ‘I have A’s and B’s now, and I was able to concentrate.’”

Students shared the comfort they have with Higher Ground staff. This year is Giuliana Saind’s first year at Utterback Middle School. She had anxiety speaking in front of others, and she spoke in front of the camera for her interview with KGUN9. She said it was after working with Higher Ground staff, she saw a difference in her confidence and her grades.

“I’ve never had A’s before, I’ve always had B’s. I feel like Utterback has a lot of support for me,” Saind said.

The nonprofit also offers resources for families who need support at home so students can have the foundation to succeed. For more, visit higherground.me.