Local musician gets Grammy nomination after some confusion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Linda Chorney like so many people was bored during the pandemic and lockdown. It inspired her to write the song, ‘Bored’ which is now nominated for a Grammy. "I wrote bored when I was bored hanging out with my little dog mad Moe who got me through the lockdown,” says Chorney.

But the song is more than just someone feeling bored. Chorney says, “you say to yourself well you shouldn’t feel sorry that you’re bored because at least you’re healthy. This was just to send healing vibes to everybody.”

She says it took her 10 minutes to write the song but the process to get it recorded was a long process. It’s one she knows well because she has 7 recorded albums.

“We literally put it in 10 minutes before the deadline,” Chorney says. Then the waiting game began.

When nominations for the Grammy’s were announced, Chorney says they didn’t get the nomination.

But then, she says, “bing, that night I get a Google alert and I look and it has me on the list. And then I’m in Rolling Stone as being nominated and I’m like something is wrong here.”

That’s when Chorney decided to reach out to Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy. Mason Jr. also happens to be a University of Arizona alumni.

“He said congratulations you were nominated. We went through every single ballot and you were nominated. You never should have been removed from the list. You were flagged because you had a book and a movie about my first Grammy nomination back in 2012. This is my second Grammy nomination as an independent artist in American Roots so I’m pretty honored,” says Chorney.

Now Chorney is getting ready to walk her second Grammy’s redcarpet and she hopes to keep the independent trend going. “If I could find an independent designer, who will make me shine and it fits, I’d rather go with that,” says Chorney.

She says, “personally I feel like this is a victory for all independent artists.” Adding, “I’m not bored anymore…”

The Grammy awards will be held January 31, 2022.

----

