Mother remembers daughter as Santa Cruz County celebrates All Souls Day

TUBAC, Ariz. (KGUN) — As All Souls Day becomes a weekend long celebration, Susan Stemper holds her daughters photo and shares stories about her.

"My daughter would be friends with anybody," she said. "That's who she was. She had a very big heart and always wanted to help."

But in June of 2019, Stemper got the call that her daughter Marilynn was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend while driving down Interstate 19. While Stemper and her family continue to mourn and wish they had more time with Marilynn, she's grateful to have her granddaughter.

"I'm very fortunate to have my granddaughter," she said. "I have to deal with my pain and my husband's pain. But I also have to deal with my granddaughter's pain, and that's really hard."

So, All Souls Day and the celebrations throughout the weekend are special to her.

"It's important to put up your altar because we are asking them to come and visit us," Stemper said.

She said celebrating those we have lost is important.

"Keep telling their stories, keep talking about them and keep saying their names," she said. "They may not be physically with us but they are always with us."