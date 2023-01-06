Local mother gives back to Case de los Ninos through community market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local mother is using her business and personal past to help pave the way for single moms right here in our community.

Jackie Krestel of Oro Valley is the organizer and a vendor of the Artisan and Friends Community Market where each month, she strives to make a difference.

“If all of the markets out here donated their proceeds to a charity, imagine the difference that we can do," said Krestel.

On Sunday, Jan. 8 the Artisan and Friends Community Market will host a small group of local businesses to come together to support the community through charity donations. Each month, the market picks a different organization to donate to.

This time around they will be giving a percentage of the proceeds to Casa de los Ninos, a local organization helping families facing adversity, and for Krestel, this hits a little closer to home.

“I myself was a single mother of three children so without programs like Casa de los Ninos, I would not have been able to raise my girls and raise girls," said Krestel. "It’s really important for me to give back to those charities that are changing lives and making a difference.”

Not only will the market be donating cash to Casa de los Ninos, but they are also looking to collect hygiene products for adults and children in need.

The Artisan and Friends Community Market has been able to donate over $1,200 to Southern Arizona organizations since June 2022, and they are hoping to add to that amount as they give back to Casa de los Ninos this month.

The Artisan and Friends Community Market is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 at 102 North Alvernon Way.