Local mom raises awareness on her rare form of cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson mother is sharing her story about her rare stage four cancer diagnosis. Alexandra Wolf was misdiagnosed by doctors and later learned her cancer was more severe than anyone could have predicted.

Wolf is currently battling stage four pleomorphic leiomyosarcoma which makes up only 1% of cancers in adults.

“I’m young. I'm strong. I have a lot of fight in me. I have a lot of reason to fight," said Wolf.

Nearly four years ago, the local hairdresser noticed her left leg was in pain. Doctors told her, “It's fine you stand on your feet all day, of course your legs are gonna hurt. But I was very confused as to why one leg hurts so badly and not the other one," she said.

After what Wolf calls the fight of her life, she finally was able to get some answers after seeking additional medical assistance.

“I was in the middle of a haircut and they called me and said come back right now, something's in your leg," said Wolf.

She was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma from a tumor in her lower left leg. This resulted in Wolf undergoing a left below knee amputation which led to the realization of a misdiagnosis.

“Life over limb. I have children. I needed to save my life and amputating my leg was gonna save my life," said Wolf. The bioposy came back as pleomorphic leiomyosarcoma, an even more rare form of cancer with very little research.

Wolf tells KGUN9 this has been the victory lap of her life as doctors predict the cancer will take over her body in just one year.

“I just want my kids to be happy no matter if I'm here or not. I just want them to know that I'm always protecting them," she said.

On Monday, May 22, the Wolf family will be on their way to Universal Studios through an organization called the Jack and Jill Foundation, giving them lasting memories together.

On Saturday, June 3, there will be a fundraiser for the Wolf family at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. For more information, call her mother Tonya at (520) 861-3142.

"It feels very strange to have an invader in my body that's not supposed to be there. and there's really nothing I can do about it."