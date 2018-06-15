Local leaders stand against Federal child separation

TUCSON, Ariz. - Local leaders and activists are taking a stand against immigration policies that separate parents and children.



A shelter in Brownsville, Texas is an example of what's causing such outrage.



Nearly 15 hundred boys are there. Some are as young as ten. Some came to the U.S. alone. Immigration authorities took others away from their parents when they illegally crossed the border as a group.

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams says, “There's a child right now sitting in a room that does not understand what's going on. They cannot conceptualize the meaning of this. It's the adults in this world that are going to have to help them and love them and help these families. Not one more day."



Pima Supervisors Chair Richard Elias brought together elected officials from county and city government, schools districts and tribal governments to declare the family separations immoral, and a conflict with our country's ideals.



Members of the Pascua Yaqui Nation say their long history includes families torn apart by Mexican and US governments.

Vice Chairman Peter Yucupicio says, “And yet, in this day and age we have this kind of regime, I would call it. You only hear that in foreign countries where they do things like this."



Mayor Jonathan Rothschild knows some people will question why local governments should push to change Federal immigration policy.

"And even though local governments bear little official responsibility for immigration policy we each have front row seats to the challenges posed by every shift in our actions towards immigrants."



Pima Board chairman Richard Elias wants people to push against this policy.

“We need to stand up for it no matter what party we're in. That's why I say all hands on deck. This is not a matter of just Democrats or just Latinos objecting to this."

