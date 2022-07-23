TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero sat down with Tucson small business owners at Borderlands Brewery, Thursday afternoon, to discuss the pressing challenges entrepreneurs are facing just to keep doors open.

This roundtable event focused on the obstacles small business owners are continuing to see and their needs in order to survive as inflation continues to skyrocket and aftermath of the pandemic lingers.

In Senator Mark Kelly's efforts to bring down prices and secure help for small businesses, his hope is that these roundtable events will continue to allow those most affected to voice their needs in finding economic stability.

Borderlands Brewery owner, Es Terran, weighed in on his hopes from Kelly's efforts.

“Some of the struggles we have faced here as a small business is the rise in the cost of goods. We think that by supporting Mark Kelly, we are able to ensure that those prices stay low so that we can provide those good to our consumers at an affordable price,” said Terran.

Mayor Romero says these discussions are essential in getting small business owners exactly what they need.

“The key pieces right now are to have these roundtable discussions and ask the people that are doing this, the small businesses that are day-in and day-out, having to struggle to provide the services that they know how to provide," said Romero. "For us, elected officials, and people like Senator Kelly and myself, to hear from them, and see how through our policy, we can make their lives better. “