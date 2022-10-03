Local leaders bring awareness to human trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 24.9 million- that's the estimated number of human trafficking victims around the world according to the International Labour Organization in 2016.

"You receive a message from a stranger on Snapchat or any other form of social media from someone who takes an interest in you and it’s easy to fall down that rabbit hole. You try to get a connection going and not even know you’re being groomed,” said Oro Valley PD Commander Chris Olson.

Of the 24.9 million, 20.1 were victims of global labor trafficking.

While the remaining 4.8 million- fell victim to sex trafficking.

99% of these victims were women.

“A couple of years ago, we had a couple of victims out of one of our high schools that were groomed very quickly using social media,” said Olson.

Thankfully, with the help of federal and local resources, the two female victims were able to be brought back home.

Unfortunately, life after may never feel the same.

"It definitely takes a mental toll on them... It’s a long path for them once a victim and survivor gets out to integrate back into their life," said Special Agent Mikayla Petersen from the Tucson Department of Homeland Security.

Special Agent Petersen is just one of many who joined in a human trafficking awareness event held Saturday morning at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley.

Several local businesses, community members, and law enforcement gathered to bring attention to a matter that is happening around the world daily.

Despite the regularity of human trafficking, the majority of the time- it goes unnoticed.

“If you see something, say something. even if you’re not 100% sure, still report it, still call 911,” said Petersen.

Human traffickers often provide false information and promises to their victims to lure them in.

“A lot of the time they don’t see themselves as victims,” said Petersen.

"The predators are very devious and it's very, very easy to believe them... and then pretty soon- poof! They're gone!" said Michelle Fair while attending the Oro Valley human trafficking awareness event.

Whether the luring is done online or in person, it is important to be aware of the signs and how to seek help.

“Be aware of what your kids are doing online,” Petersen pleaded.

“We need to educate parents, teachers, and our neighbors on what to look for and how to stop it because it is very insidious,” Olson explained.

“Being aware that it even takes place is so important. Children need to be educated so they know what to look for in online predators, predators at the mall..” Fair said.

Being aware of the signs and how to seek help is the best form of prevention.

To protect yourself and those you love, information and resources on human trafficking are listed below.