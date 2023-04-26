Watch Now
Local Dutch Bros to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

One dollar of every drink sold on Friday will go towards the cause
Posted at 4:07 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 07:07:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, April 28, all Tucson Dutch Bros locations will donate one dollar of every drink sold towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.

According to their official website, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona helps improve the lives of the youth, by pairing them up with a mentor.

To find the closest Dutch Bros near you, check the map below:


