Local driving school gives safety tips for truck and car drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After the crash and nitric acid spil on I-10, local driving school instructors are giving safety tips for all drivers.

"When you're driving a car, your surroundings are changing constantly," Gina Kauffman, one of the driving instructors at Academy of Driving, said. "You have to be aware, stay aware and be flexible."

She's been an instructor at Academy of Driving for the last 15 years.

"If I have the opportunity to save a child's life, then it's worth it to me," she said. "As a mom, I know that they're driving around their most precious cargo."

So she's seen how important it is to drive defensively in Arizona.

"The only thing that I can contribute it to is that we are such a diverse community," she said. "Like our beloved snowbirds we have all these people coming in and they all come from different driving habits."

In the driving courses, she teaches her students about semi-trucks and how they haul thousands of pounds. The trucks don't have rear view mirrors and take extra time to stop.

"You have to help them out," she said. "You're so small in comparison it would be like us driving right next to a motorcycle."

She also says it's a good rule of thumb to be six seconds or more behind or in front of the truck and don't drive next to them.

"Keep in mind because of the high winds it could drift into your lane," she said. "We just want everyone to be safe. They need to know that they are driving a 3,000 pound weapon in most cases."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

