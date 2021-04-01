Local doctor reacts to new Pfizer data on teen vaccine trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced that their COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial in young people between 12-15 is 100% effective in fighting the coronavirus. Banner University Medical Center Pediatrician Dr. Nathan Price says the new data is good news in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“I think its super exciting assuming this all works out the way we hope it will. I think this will be super helpful in getting this pandemic under control. We know our teenagers are part of that chain of transmission for infection and if we can get them vaccinated safely and effectively it can go a long way,” Price said.

KGUN 9 also asked Dr. Price about effectiveness against the variants emerging across the country.

“I haven’t seen anything specifically for these children, so far the data out there seems like the vaccine is pretty reliable, but we have to wait to see how it pans out in the end,” Price said.

As for availability the pharmaceutical company is expected to ask for emergency approval from the FDA in the coming weeks. Peer reviews and research on the data is also part of the process.

“It’s a really good step forward and if the FDA approves this and says yes this looks safe and effective then I think it’s a good thing to do. I’m actually planning to vaccinate my own kids as soon as I can once these vaccines get approved,” Price said.

Pfizer says 2,260 adolescent participants were able to safely tolerate the doses during the trial. The company’s current vaccine being used in the U.S. is only approved for those 16 and older.

“It seems like it is safe and effective for the children that they evaluated here. So far, the data that’s out there seems like the vaccine should be pretty reliable, although we have to see how it all pans out in the end,” Price said.

