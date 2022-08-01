Local dance studio aims to promote mental health

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Centre Stage Dance Studio opens for classes on Monday where many students will enter the doors for the first time.

While the students will be learning dance skills, those behind the classes say they are hoping to build off the in-person interactions. Which mental health specialists say is very important for children.

“I want all of the students that come in here to know that they are welcomed, they are wanted and they are loved. We are here to help them grow and develop and we love watching them grow and develop, we are here to help them,” said Tylene Nichols, Owner of Centre Stage Dance.

Nichols has a background in child development and is hoping to use in-person interactions to help her students both in and outside the studio.

The executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) in Southern Arizona emphasizes the importance of extra circular activities.

“Learning how to develop skills and resiliency. That's one of the big things with sports and with exercise in general it makes you feel better,” said Christina Bickelmann, Executive Director of NAMI.

There are many extra-curricular activities that children can be a part of to encourage social skills with each other. On Monday, Centre Stage Dance Studio's season starts for boys and girls who want to learn, engage, and express themselves through dance.