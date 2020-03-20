Local churches to hold Sunday services online

TUCSON, Arizona — "It will be hard to come in here on Sunday," said Christ Presbyterian Pastor Steve Melde.

Melde is a pastor at a time when no more than ten people should gather in one place.

"That's a big part of what worship is about. It's being together. And, when you can't face that, it makes things difficult."

Religious services have been online before, they've just never been online only.

"It's an odd feeling to us. We're not used to it."

Melde is trying to get the message out to his community about the church's online services. There are technical preparations, and even some practice to make the experience as fulfilling as possible.

"We're going to invite people to sing some hymns. We're going to invite them to pray with us. We're changing the experience to be right there on screen with them."

About 250 people congregate at Chris Presbyterian. And while the benches might be empty this Sunday, the service will be full of meaning.

"Things will be okay. We'll move through this. It's not okay for everybody. The coronavirus is killing us. How can you say that's okay for everyone?"

It may not be the same experience for everyone.

"The distractions at home are different than when you are together."

Chris Presbyterian is still going to help the community the best way it can.

"Having us online gives us the chance to connect even when we're separated."

