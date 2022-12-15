Local chefs and restaurants team up to create a Chinese-Sonoran Christmas feast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Having Chinese food as a “Christmas dinner” has become a ritual of comfort for all those who don’t celebrate the Christian holiday in the traditional sense. With many Chinese restaurants being open on Christmas day, many cultures resulted in making that a tradition.

Chef Feng Feng Yeh and Chef Rusty Ramirez are teaming up with Forbes Meat Company, Maynards and Tucson Foodie to spread holiday joy through culture and community for a traditional feast.

Tucson Foodie and Maynards restaurant will be hosting the first ever Chinese Sonoran Christmas feast with both Chef Feng Feng and Chef Rusty cooking up a storm in the kitchen. The dinner will be focused on Chiltepin’s native culinary heritage while exploring how it can work in a traditional Chinese dish. Using both Indigenous and Chinese cuisine is how both chefs hope to tell the story of cultural resilience of what makes up Tucson.

“Feel the beauty of our people who have built this community and appreciate these different cultures that have made our culture here in Tucson so rich," said Yeh.

Chef Rusty Ramirez remembers coming to Tucson as a child to get fresh produce from Mammoth. This is her way of saying "thank you" to the city that made her fall in love with culinary.

Forbes Meat Company is also helping in the kitchen by doing a peking duck demonstration at the dinner. Chef Feng Feng and Chef Rusty say that it’s local partnerships like this that made this event possible.

The Chinese-Sonoran Christmas Feast is on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Maynards. For more information on the dinner event, visit Tucson Foodie's website.