Local charcuterie business launches with unique idea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Charcuterie boards are growing in popularity thanks to apps like Instagram and Tik Tok. Like many during the pandemic, David Valdovin was laid off from his job. So he decided to take his hobby of making charcuterie boards and turn it into a business.

He says he runs the entire operation at Cuts and Slabs Charcuterie, “I’m social media. I’m the accountant. I’m the personal shopper. I’m the delivery driver.”

Valdovin says the business started off just for friends and family but has grown tremendously since launching a year ago.

During the pandemic he knew he had to come up with a unique idea, so he launched the charcuterie cups. He says, “this is one of the items on my menu that I like making the most. They’re really cute and small but you get to see how much is in the cup.”

Valdovin uses local shops to get the ingredients for his boards and cups. “These are good for parties, they’re really covid friendly. Everybody has their own. They’re all a little different, but same ingredients, which I really like,” says Valdovin.

He says while this has turned into his fulltime job, he hasn’t lost sight of why he started the business in the first place.

“That’s the main reason why I started this is because I want to bring joy to people and just food. Everybody loves food,” says Valdovin.

