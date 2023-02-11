Local casino and bar seeing more customers betting this Super Bowl week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Super Bowl weekend is finally kicking off and Elizabeth Cazares knows it’s a good opportunity to cash in on betting on the game.

Cazares goes to Casino Del Sol almost everyday to bet on NFL games. She’s confident she will win by betting $200.

“I’m gonna bet on the toss up and then I’m betting all the way for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Cazares said.

Casino Del Sol is adding 182 new markets for the Super Bowl. Their sports book director John Collins said they have new markets for the coin toss and Super Bowl MVP winner.

“Basically here you have the points spread money line in total and this number here shows 73 additional markets,” Collins said.

He said usually about 300 people bet on Sundays, but said he’s expecting about 800 people to bet on the Super Bowl.

He said the Super Bowl is their biggest sporting event of the year and thinks this year they’ll touch down with more people.

“Because the popularity of sports betting, I mean it’s popping up everywhere in the country now,” Collins said.

The American Gaming Association said a record 50 million Americans will bet $16 billion on this year’s Super Bowl. They say that’s about one in five American adults.

At Midtown Tavern, bar regular Ron Slama is already betting on horses and is preparing to bet on the Eagles for the Super bowl.

“Gambling is great. It’s legal, it’s here at Midtown Tavern,” Slama said.

Midtown Tavern’s owner Frank Silverman said they’re the only bar in Pima County to have a Sportsbook. He said while people bet on their phones, getting paid in cash right away is an advantage people get at his bar.

He said they don’t make money on the betting, but said he gets more customers who spend on food and drinks.

“The last couple weeks have been very good with the playoffs actually and Super Bowl should be big!” Silverman said.

