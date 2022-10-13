Local businessman Luis Pozzolo campaigns for Congressional District 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Luis Pozzolo moved to the United States from Uruguay 20 years ago. In America, he grew his family and his business.

Now, he said he feels that it's important now more than ever to make a change in Congress.

"I came to America 20 years ago looking for a future and I think the future is vanishing for new generations," he said.

He moved to Arizona in 2017 and opened his business.

"My family is doing really well but I want to spend time with them but I'm having flashbacks from losing another country 20 years ago," he said.

If he is elected to represent this district, he hopes to help grow the economy.

"The Mexican side is growing faster than our side," he said. "The industry is going to the other side and building factories and there’s a reason why they are doing that. "The two keys to improving economics in cd seven is mining and trading and the three ports are in our district."

He said the economy is also impacted by the Arizona education system.

"The training is a part of that and the education system is not where it should be to train people,” he said.

Not only is the classroom a place for people to learn their trades but it should be a place free from politics, he said.

"We are trying to push a political ideology into the education system and it shouldn’t be that way," he said. "It should be about skills and the family should retain the right to teach certain things to their kids."

As an immigrant, he believes there isn't a one size fits all solution to immigration.

"We're taking care of people from other countries before our own, but it needs to be a combination," he said. "We have a legal system that I don't think works. Some people just want to work here for five ten years and then go back and they aren’t just worried about citizenship."

And the border, he said, isn't going to solve anything.

"The wall might be symbolic for some people and some people feel excited about the wall,” he said. “And at the same time we have to understand the communities that live on the border on both sides.”

Another one of his focuses is abortion. He said he believes that life starts at conception.

"I believe that life starts at conception there are certain things like rape and incest that the family needs to figure out with a professional," he said. "I'm pro choice right now because there’s so many choices like to have safe sex."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

