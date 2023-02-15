Local businesses weigh in on federal money aimed to tackle PFAS in Tucson water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is receiving $42 million from the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help remove PFAS from the water supply, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared on Twitter Monday.

PFAS are per-and polyflouoroalkyl substances are a group of potentially cancer-causing chemicals that leak into the soil. The PFAS have been found in the Tucson groundwater.

"Tucson water does a good job of monitoring with their laboratories, delivering clean water," Yolanda Herrera, the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association president, said. "The fact that we are getting monies to clean the PFAS is a plus."

For local businesses like Transit Tea, they heavily rely on water for every drink they sell. Owner Manish Shah has been in the tea business for over two decades, but he opened this shop two years ago.

"If we didn't have water, we're done," Shah said. "So to consider ourselves a tea shop is kind of strange we actually refer to ourselves as a magic water shop."

Shah says having high quality water is key to a thriving drink shop.

"Having high quality water is really about having a filtration system," he said. "Ultimately removing all of those harmful things is what we are all striving for as a community."

Shah says a portion of the money coming to Tucson should be aimed toward teaching the community about proper water use.

"But any effort to clean up the water, have more of it for proper consumption is a good thing," he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

