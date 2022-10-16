Local businesses prepare for the future as inflation rate rises again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Doug Levy has a passion for cooking food at his restaurant Feast, but what he’s more passionate about is his customers. He said that’s why it’s important that he stays honest with them.

He said sometimes he gets asked by customers why prices have gone higher at his restaurant. The simple answer: inflation.

“Everything’s more expensive right now and that means restaurants are going to be as well,” Levy said.

He said since last year, food like poultry, meat, seafood and produce have all going up about 50 percent. He said that means he’s having to make tough decisions about whether to raise prices again.

“Covering our costs and not getting so expensive that people say I can’t afford to go out to eat anymore,” Levy said.

Inflation has risen steadily over the past year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices have risen 8.2% in the last year. They also reported from August of this year to September, it has risen .4 percent.

Levy said he’s expecting inflation to go down at some point, but in the meantime he’s staying proactive by saving up money.

“We’ve been able to sort of squirrel away some cash and be able to make it through the rough part,” Levy said.

Rocco Digrazia, the owner of Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria, said he’s also had to face the challenges of inflation. He said his ingredients have doubled in price.

He’s trying his best not to raise prices on his customers, saying “I find it distasteful and in that aspect, I’m not much of a businessman. I’d rather make the food.”

However, he said that is leading to less profits for him.

He said inflation isn’t just impacting his business, but also his employees, and that’s why it was important to him that he raise their pay.

“We want to be one of the places people want to work and having competitive wages is part of that,” Digrazia said.

However it’s not just food prices that are going up.

Maria Mazon, the owner of Boca, said items like to-go forks, napkins, cleaning products, and many of the other products she needs for her business are also going up.

She said sometimes she puts a minimum amount on to-go orders to fight inflation and said she tries not to increase her prices too much.

She said she uses ingredients from local growers, and while it’s been pricier for her lately, she said she would rather contribute to the Tucson economy than switch providers.

“I try to do my best to do what I can to leave the money in Tucson Arizona, Mazon said.

