Local business owners react to lifted curfew restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some bars are already taking advantage after a judge ruled Pima County's 10pm curfew should be lifted.

Union Public House owner, Grant Krueger, tells KGUN9 he isn’t wasting any time.

In fact, He immediately extended his hours when he found out the news.

“Union Public House is open until two o’clock in the morning, seven days a week,” he said.

He says it’s been a long time coming. He also owns The Maverick, Reforma, and Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta.

Krueger was one of three business owners to sue Pima County for the curfew.

“Our business Union, Reforma, Proof, The Maverick, HighWire Lounge, and the Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown participated in that lawsuit with us."

Krueger says the curfew forced him to let go of 30 permanent team members and reduce the hours of 50 others.

“And so we’re happy to report that we’re immediately calling back all of those team members and saying hey we’re putting the band back together. Let’s do this. Let’s get back to work safely,” he added.

The business owner says it’s a big win for them, and staff members in the hospitality industry in Arizona as a whole.

“So now restaurants and bar operations won’t have to empty out their dining room at 10pm. Or be forced to bring in people and force them into situations where they all dine earlier,” he told KGUN9.

To help keep people safe, Krueger says they’ll be encouraging outdoor dining and operating safely until 2am, like they did prior to the curfew restriction.

“It’s a relief for us right now for this temporary injunction for sure, but for us, it’s just another work day. We’ve got to get back to work and figure out how to bring all our staff back as quickly and safely as possible so that we can continue to operate every day,” he said.

Pima County is planning to appeal the judge's decision.

The Music Box Lounge, Cowpony Bar, and Dirtbag’s will also be extending their hours.

The Union Public House is located at 4340 N Campbell Ave Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85718.