Local business expand as inflation rates rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the heart of downtown Tucson, there's a restaurant called Bata that opened earlier this year. But now, there's something new that customers can experience underneath the restaurant.

"We had this great space and i thin basements are super fun," Tyler Fenton, the owner and chef of Bata, said. "I was born and raised in Tucson so you don't see a lot of basements so when you see one, it's exciting."

So he said they'll use Bata's basement for their new bar called Barabata. He said it took a few months to expand and get the bar ready, which will official open this Saturday.

"Luckily it [inflation] didn't impact us that much, but I think the items here were more impacted by supply chain during covid," he said.

But Bata isn't the only restaurant getting more space. Snakes and Lattes are looking to expand upstairs throughout the next year.

"We're looking to put our kitchen up there and an experience room," Theodora Evans, the barista and bartender, said.

But with inflation it makes it difficult for both customers and the shop owners.

"You can definitely see how money is tight depending on flow of customers," Evans said.

For customers like Edward Garcia and Justin Southworth, it's important for local businesses to grow.

"Expanding is good if they have the finances," Garcia said.

Southworth said the cost of living continues to increase and it impacts how many times he goes out to the shops.

"I evaluate if i even want to go out that day based on inflation and cost of things," he said.

But for Fenton, he said even though things are more expensive, it's worth it.

"There are people that are really excited to get out there," Fenton said. "Things are a little bit expensive but for many they didn't get out there in 2 years."

