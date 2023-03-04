Local bookstores prepare for Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the center of the University of Arizona, white booths are stacked side by side filled with all different kinds of books. Local bookstore Mostly Books is just one of the over 200 booths that will be at this year's festival.

The bookshop opened in the late 1980s by two sisters. Bobbe Arnett, one of the sisters, said they've grown each year they've been to the festival.

"We went to the first festival and we were very small," she said. "And we had one little tent, but we've grown and grown."

The festival supports literacy and all the proceeds go to Literacy Connects and the University of Arizona's Literacy Outreach program. There will be food and other activities here for the whole family. Authors will do book signing across the festival.

