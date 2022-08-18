Local auto shop owner gives tips to avoid repair fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since Jerry Simmons opened his auto repair shop in the 1970s, cars and customers have changed. So when it comes to repairing people's vehicles, he said there needs to be clear communication between the client and technician.

"Most people don’t know enough about the vehicle and say what is the cost of the vehicle to be repaired before we ever get to see it,” he said. "It’s easy to not understand exactly what went into repairing your car but if we can’t find it, we can’t fix it."

He said before heading to the shop make sure you know your car and even get a second opinion.

"If people would just get out their owners manuals, read the owners manual," he said. “Remember regular preventative maintenance.”

Simmons said cars are like computers on wheels now so it's important to be patient during this process.

"When I first started this shop in 1974, I could hear a car pull up in the parking lot and I knew exactly what was wrong with it," he said. "Now, there is like 21 different items that can cause that stutter.”

Simmons encourages customers to talk to the manager of the shop if they are confused or think they are being overcharged.

"If you talk to the general manager, he’ll get with his team and they’ll make the right adjustments,” he said. "We aren't going to use our clients and the garages that I'm familiar with in Tucson aren't going to use their clients as guinea pigs."

Simmons said with the changes in inflation and downstream impacts from the pandemic, sometimes it takes more time for repairs and even getting parts.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

