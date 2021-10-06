Local artists honor Dia De Los Muertos in new mural

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four local artists worked together to complete a mural in Tucson's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Monty Esposito is one of the artists who worked on the project.

“We’re trying to paint as many murals as we can around Tucson, as big as we can,” Esposito said.

For three days, the artists used spray paint to design the latest mural in town. Esposito says, “the mural can pretty much speak for itself and it tells the story of the day of the dead and the celebration of the loved ones that have passed.”

The artists want to take their work on the road.

“We are looking to also travel the entire state of Arizona and maybe paint murals throughout the state of Arizona,” said Esposito.

The group already has their eyes on their next wall.

“There’s a mural at Grant and Campbell that’s a very large mural," Esposito explained. "There’s a large section next to that mural that hasn’t been painted. We are hoping to get the opportunity to paint that spot, to paint that section of wall.”

He says it’s their way of giving back to the city of Tucson.

"We want to continue to give this gift to Tucson," he said. "And beautify as much of Tucson as we can, one wall at a time.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

