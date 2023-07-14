Local artist gets second chance to paint a new canvas in town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ashley White paints the walls of Tucson, bringing many local businesses to life through art, color and design. White was asked to paint an Anthony Bourdain mural for Ten55, a small taproom that closed earlier this year.

“When they closed and another business took over, that new owner decided to paint over the mural for their own signage….. which happens all the time. That's totally fine," said White.

That's when another local business owner heard the mural was being painted over.

“Ben Forbes from Forbes Meat Company. He loves that mural so much and it meant so much to him, that he decided to ask us to paint that same mural as a painting that he could put in his new location when he opens his new location later this year," said White.

Giving the piece a second life, a rendition of the artwork will now live on in the Tucson culinary community. “It was so meaningful to me that it meant so much to him that he wanted to keep it alive in that way," she said.

Bringing a space together through artwork is always top of mind for the artist, especially in the place she calls home. But that's not the only thing she has on her canvas of ideas. "My business has actually expanded into a new business called Delsa Designs," she said.

Expanding and collaborating with a new design business, her creative partner Shaurir Anand, explains the impact her work has on bringing people together.

“The impact of her artwork, from the standpoint of clientele that businesses are trying to attract, but also the advantage that businesses have to have something that beautiful that would bring people in," said Anand.

For White, she tells KGUN9, "Not everyone gets to do what makes their heart happy for a living, and we do.” The new Anthony Bourdain painting will be on display by the end of the year at Forbes Meat Company's new site.