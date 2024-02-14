Local and state leaders to meet Friday to address gun laws in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State and local leaders are expected to come together in downtown Tucson this week to address gun laws across Arizona.

Leaders will propose multiple changes to current laws, which would:



Give local leaders more flexibility to enact policy regarding gun laws.

Protect schools and institutions from known threats

Keep guns out of the hands of prohibited possessors

Back in August 2022 the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to repeal a state law that prevented local governments from addressing gun violence.

Just months later, University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot and killed on campus. Some Pima County leaders believe the shooting could have been prevented if Arizona had red flag laws.

Friday's meeting is set to take place at the Pima County Historic Courthouse. Arizona State Representative Nancy Gutierrez, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott are all set to speak during the meeting.

