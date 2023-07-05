Local advocate turning his disabilities into abilities

TUCSON, Ariz. — Disability Pride Month is celebrated every July and is a chance to honor the achievements and struggles of those with disabilities. A local disability advocate with a big role in local government is sharing his inspiring story.

At the age of 5, Chris Desborough's teachers noticed he was having trouble seeing. After numerous doctors’ visits and conversations with specialists in London, England Chris was diagnosed with a rare eye disorder, Retinitis Pigmentosa.

“2012 was probably the last year of decent sight that I had. Lights out occurred in 2015," said Chris Desborough, Community Outreach Director for Ward 2.

It doesn’t stop there, Chris is also hearing impaired and has Refsum Disease, a rare genetic condition that causes weakness of the hands and feet.

"I haven't changed anything. I'm still the same person. In fact, I'd probably go as far to say I'm probably a better person because of my disability," said Desborough.



Visiting his friends across the pond who had moved from the UK to Tucson, Chris fell in love and started a family right here in the Old Pueblo.

That family, helping him find a sense of normalcy.

They always makes sure that I know when there are obstacles around which is very helpful. But other than that life is normal. Whatever normal is," he said.

Nowadays, you can find Chris working at the Ward 2 office as the community outreach director for Council Member Paul Cunningham. Thanks to special software, Chris is able to help Cunningham with outreach but also promotes change for the disabled in the district.

"With Chris's leadership, we've advocated a change at SunTran. I think we're going to get there and we're going to have an opportunity to be one of the few places in the country that has a subsidized point to point transit for all folks with special needs," said Paul Cunningham, Ward 2 Council Member.

Chris says being able to advocate in the same place he works is rewarding and fulfilling.

"I found a very inclusive workplace in which quite frankly, many people with disabilities at work don't get that inclusion anywhere near as much as I have here," said Desborough.

But Chris says there's still work that needs to be done.

"I want to see realistic, measurable and tangible change for people with disabilities across the city and state. That means I get up every morning and I do the job that I do," he said.