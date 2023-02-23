Watch Now
Loaded AK-47 and pistol recovered from prohibited possessor

Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 00:24:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is working on tackling drug and violent crimes happening on Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

A traffic stop took place on Thursday, Feb. 16 where a loaded AK-47 and a loaded pistol were found.

It belonged to a driver, who was a prohibited possessor

