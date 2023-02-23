Loaded AK-47 and pistol recovered from prohibited possessor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is working on tackling drug and violent crimes happening on Grant Road and Alvernon Way.
A traffic stop took place on Thursday, Feb. 16 where a loaded AK-47 and a loaded pistol were found.
It belonged to a driver, who was a prohibited possessor
Midtown CRT has been actively working along Grant Rd. & Alvernon Wy., tackling drug & violent crime.— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) February 22, 2023
Last Thursday, during a traffic stop, the unit recovered a loaded AK-47, tucked near the driver & a loaded pistol from the driver's waistband, who is a prohibited possessor. pic.twitter.com/Z3AWAJgH0A
