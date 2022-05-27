Lizzie's Loot collecting toys for local hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Team Lizzie Bell is committed to keeping local hospitals stocked with new toys for pediatric patients. Lizzie Bell’s mother, Kathy, has been dedicated to the cause.

“Team Lizzie and Lizzie’s Loot are both campaigns that have to happen year-round,” says Bell.

It all started when Lizzie had to spend time in the hospital.

“Lizzie was an infant when we realized she wasn’t making her own red blood cells. From the time she was 7 weeks, we pretty much lived in the hospital,” says Bell.

It wasn’t until Lizzie was between the ages of 10 and 12 that she realized there was a shortage at the hospital.

“Lizzie wrote letter. She was the one who called attention to the fact that these are so important.”

She asked for toys to be made available at the children’s hospital.

Lizzie is now 28-years-old and the donations haven’t stopped.

Having spent a lot of time in the hospital, Kathy says seeing Lizzie’s Loot become a success has been amazing. “When that kid can open up and get a toy, a simple toy, that as a parent it heals your heart just as much as it takes away pain from them.”

She says she knows the hardships families face at the hospital.

She adds that they are in need of infant toys. Kathy says, “we are desperate for infant toys, nobody ever thinks about the number of babies that we take care of in the hospital.”

TMC Child Life Assistant, Jamie Antrim, says, “it’s hard to almost describe how big the impact is.”

She adds that the closet brings the kids so much joy and unexpected happiness. “It’s so meaningful for them and for their parents,” says Antrim.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off a new toy to these four locations:

North/West: Bell and Biggs Law Firm: 1241 E. Prince Rd.



Central: Farmer’s Insurance: 4866 E. Broadway Blvd.



East: Desert Beach Specialties: 150 S. Camino Seco Unit 102



North/Central: ImmediateCare Arizona: 5590 E. River Rd.

