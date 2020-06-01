Menu

LIVE UPDATES: Tucson protests continue despite statewide curfew

Protests were mostly peaceful, but some graffiti needed to be cleared around Fourth Avenue and near TPD headquarters.
Tucson protesters began gathering near downtown about an hour before the 8 p.m. curfew was set to begin.
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 31, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — 8:10 p.m.

A large presence of law enforcement agencies is present in downtown Tucson Sunday night, ready to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew.

State police made announcements saying “this is the state police. There is a mandatory curfew, please go home.” @kgun9

It is 7 minutes past the curfew. pic.twitter.com/R8xwK9Lxnm

— Veronika Vernachio (@vvernachio) June 1, 2020

8:04 p.m.

Tucson Police and city leaders expect another night of protests in downtown Tucson, despite a statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey Sunday.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. every night for the next seven days.

RELATED: Arizona curfew rules: What you need to know

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and TPD Chief Chris Magnus expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the governor's office on the curfew. Magnus says the department will focus resources on enforcing the order in areas where there is criminal behavior

RELATED: Tucson Mayor, Tucson Police Chief discuss Gov. Ducey's statewide curfew

This curfew will continue every day through June 8, 2020. For specific details about the curfew, please visit https://t.co/gXjMeCsmle https://t.co/66AgENR9c6 pic.twitter.com/rQOIRY33Mc

— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 1, 2020

Despite new rules, groups of protesters began gathering around Tucson as early as 7 p.m. -- one at TPD headquarters near Stone Avenue and 14th Street, and another group on Fourth Avenue.

Law en
forcement is also closing roads in the downtown area, and downtown exits to I-10.

We are 30 minutes until the 8 p.m. curfew. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/VAa9p4wYPx

— Veronika Vernachio (@vvernachio) June 1, 2020

