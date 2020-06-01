LIVE UPDATES: Tucson protests continue despite statewide curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. — 8:10 p.m.

A large presence of law enforcement agencies is present in downtown Tucson Sunday night, ready to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew.

We are back by the Circle K on I-10 and Congress St.

State police made announcements saying “this is the state police. There is a mandatory curfew, please go home.” @kgun9

It is 7 minutes past the curfew. pic.twitter.com/R8xwK9Lxnm

— Veronika Vernachio (@vvernachio) June 1, 2020

8:04 p.m.

Tucson Police and city leaders expect another night of protests in downtown Tucson, despite a statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey Sunday.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. every night for the next seven days.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and TPD Chief Chris Magnus expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the governor's office on the curfew. Magnus says the department will focus resources on enforcing the order in areas where there is criminal behavior

There is a curfew in effect starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight until 5:00 a.m.

This curfew will continue every day through June 8, 2020. For specific details about the curfew, please visit https://t.co/gXjMeCsmle https://t.co/66AgENR9c6 pic.twitter.com/rQOIRY33Mc

— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 1, 2020

Despite new rules, groups of protesters began gathering around Tucson as early as 7 p.m. -- one at TPD headquarters near Stone Avenue and 14th Street, and another group on Fourth Avenue.

Law en

forcement is also closing roads in the downtown area, and downtown exits to I-10.

Protestors are walking down Stone Ave. now going north chanting.

We are 30 minutes until the 8 p.m. curfew. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/VAa9p4wYPx

— Veronika Vernachio (@vvernachio) June 1, 2020