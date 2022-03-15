Watch
'Little Miss Nobody' identified over 60 years later with DNA

Photo by: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Family of Sharon Lee Gallegos
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 15:33:21-04

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Her partially buried remains were located in a wash July 31, 1960. Her age was then estimated at 3 to 6 years old. The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral. The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child.

