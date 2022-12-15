Little Lotus Rescue and Sanctuary take in 67 dogs from Cochise County breeder

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KGUN) — Little Lotus Rescue and Sanctuary rescued 67 dogs in Cochise County earlier this week and are now looking to the community for help.

The dogs were surrendered by a local breeder, who was looking to downsize the amount of dogs they had. The small dogs range in age from 4 months old to 8 years old.

Co-founder Little Lotus Rescue and Sanctuary Sandy McPadden said the dogs are currently in an emergency housing shelter that is only temporary.

She added they are doing their best to get the dogs groomed, assessed and socialized under the current situation.

“We could use so much help. If you are local to Sierra Vista or the Hereford area we would love hands on help," McPadden said. "This is the first time we have been able to have the community be apart In rescuing these animals."

All of the dogs need to be spayed/neutered, have their shots and have any medical and psychological needs addressed before even being considered to be put up for adoption.

"We have a feeling this will be a trickle effort rather than all the animals made available all at once. It’ll be as the become available. As they are medically cleared and as they are psychologically cleared to be placed.”

Locals who are interested in volunteering should contact the rescue through their Facebook page.