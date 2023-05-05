Little girl wrote a letter asking for a license for her pet unicorn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In celebration of National Kids and Pets Day, one of Pima County's favorite story is getting a license for a unicorn.
A girl named Felicity wrote a letter to Pima Animal Care Center earlier this year to help her get a license for her pet unicorn.
PACC helped Felicity and made that happen.
"We applaud Felicity for being such a responsible pet owner and wanting to make sure her unicorn is licensed," Pima County stated.
