Little girl wrote a letter asking for a license for her pet unicorn

Posted at 5:13 PM, May 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In celebration of National Kids and Pets Day, one of Pima County's favorite story is getting a license for a unicorn.

A girl named Felicity wrote a letter to Pima Animal Care Center earlier this year to help her get a license for her pet unicorn.

PACC helped Felicity and made that happen.

"We applaud Felicity for being such a responsible pet owner and wanting to make sure her unicorn is licensed," Pima County stated.

To update your pet's license visit DocuPet.

