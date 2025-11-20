Lithium battery charger the culprit behind fire at home in Sahuarita

An unattended lithium-ion battery charger appears to be what caused a fire at a home in Sahuarita, Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire District, crews responded to reports of a structure fire "in the early morning hours" on Wednesday in the 3600 block of East El Toro Road.

The resident told SRFD that she woke up to a small explosion and the sound of her smoke alarms.

When she went into the kitchen and dining area, she found a battery charger, plugged in on the kitchen counter top, on fire.

The resident tried to put out the fire and ultimately carried the burning charger outside, SRFD said, covering it with dirt to put it out.

The home was heavily filled with smoke, but none of the five people living in the home requested medical attention.

Fire crews provided positive-pressure ventilation to remove the remaining smoke from the home.

The fire remains under investigation, SRFD said.

