LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 high school graduations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer nears and the school year winds down, seniors in Southern Arizona schools prepare for their next steps. Whether students are planning to join the work force or continue their education, one thing is certain: Caps, gowns and tassels are in their near futures.
High school graduation ceremonies around Southern Arizona:
Tuesday, May 17
- Canyon del Oro High School
- Mountain View High School
Wednesday, May 18
- Benson Digital Learning Center
- Ironwood Ridge High School
- Marana High School
Thursday, May 19
- Amphitheater High School
- BASIS Oro Valley
- Rio Rico High School
- Safford High School
- Sahuarita High School
- Tombstone High School
- Walden Grove High School
Friday, May 20
- Andrada Polytechnic High School
- Baboquivari High School
- Benson High School
- Nogales High School
Saturday, May 21
- Cienega High School
- San Miguel High School
- St. Augustine Catholic High School
Monday, May 23
- Pantano High School
- Star Academic High School
Tuesday, May 24
- Sunnyside High School
- Tanque Verde High School
- Vail Academy and High School
Wednesday, May 25
- Catalina High School
- Catalina Foothills High School
- Cholla High School
- Desert View High School
- Empire High School
- Flowing Wells High School
- Pueblo High School
- Rincon High School
- Sahuaro High School
- Santa Rita High School
Thursday, May 26
- Beuna High School
- Compass High School
- Edge High School
- Innovation Tech
- Palo Verde High School
- Sabino High School
- Tucson High School
- University High School
Friday, May 27
- City High School
- Desert Christian High School
- Douglas High School
- Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
- The Gregory School
Saturday, May 28
- Academy of Tucson
- BASIS Tucson North
Tuesday, May 31
- Alta Vista High School
Thursday, June 9
- Pima Vocational High School
