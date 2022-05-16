LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 high school graduations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer nears and the school year winds down, seniors in Southern Arizona schools prepare for their next steps. Whether students are planning to join the work force or continue their education, one thing is certain: Caps, gowns and tassels are in their near futures.

High school graduation ceremonies around Southern Arizona:

Tuesday, May 17



Canyon del Oro High School

Mountain View High School

Wednesday, May 18



Benson Digital Learning Center

Ironwood Ridge High School

Marana High School

Thursday, May 19



Amphitheater High School

BASIS Oro Valley

Rio Rico High School

Safford High School

Sahuarita High School

Tombstone High School

Walden Grove High School

Friday, May 20



Andrada Polytechnic High School

Baboquivari High School

Benson High School

Nogales High School

Saturday, May 21



Cienega High School

San Miguel High School

St. Augustine Catholic High School

Monday, May 23



Pantano High School

Star Academic High School

Tuesday, May 24



Sunnyside High School

Tanque Verde High School

Vail Academy and High School

Wednesday, May 25



Catalina High School

Catalina Foothills High School

Cholla High School

Desert View High School

Empire High School

Flowing Wells High School

Pueblo High School

Rincon High School

Sahuaro High School

Santa Rita High School

Thursday, May 26



Beuna High School

Compass High School

Edge High School

Innovation Tech

Palo Verde High School

Sabino High School

Tucson High School

University High School

Friday, May 27



City High School

Desert Christian High School

Douglas High School

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

The Gregory School

Saturday, May 28



Academy of Tucson

BASIS Tucson North

Tuesday, May 31



Alta Vista High School

Thursday, June 9



Pima Vocational High School