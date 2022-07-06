LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 back to school dates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Though most students are deep into their summer vacations, it's nearing the time of year when families begin preparing their kids for the new school year.

Most area school districts begin in late July and early August. Here is a list of Southern Arizona school districts and their 2022-23 school year start dates:

Monday, July 18



Wednesday, July 20



Friday, July 22



Wednesday, July 27



Thursday, July 28



Monday, August 1



Wednesday, August 3



Thursday, August 4



Monday, August 8



Wednesday, August 10

