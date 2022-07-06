LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 back to school dates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Though most students are deep into their summer vacations, it's nearing the time of year when families begin preparing their kids for the new school year.
Most area school districts begin in late July and early August. Here is a list of Southern Arizona school districts and their 2022-23 school year start dates:
Monday, July 18
Wednesday, July 20
Friday, July 22
Wednesday, July 27
Thursday, July 28
Monday, August 1
Wednesday, August 3
- Douglas Unified School District
- Sierra Vista Unified School District
- Sunnyside Unified School District
Thursday, August 4
- Altar Valley School District
- Amphitheater Public Schools
- Flowing Wells Unified School District
- Tanque Verde Unified School District
- Tucson Unified School District
Monday, August 8
- Ajo Unified School District
- Catalina Foothills School District
- Continental Elementary School District
- Marana Unified School District
- Sahuarita Unified Schools San Fernando Elementary School District
Wednesday, August 10
