LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 back to school dates

KGUN9 Staff
Students walk the halls of a Marana school.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 16:23:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Though most students are deep into their summer vacations, it's nearing the time of year when families begin preparing their kids for the new school year.

Most area school districts begin in late July and early August. Here is a list of Southern Arizona school districts and their 2022-23 school year start dates:

Monday, July 18

Wednesday, July 20

Friday, July 22

Wednesday, July 27

Thursday, July 28

Monday, August 1

Wednesday, August 3

Thursday, August 4

Monday, August 8

Wednesday, August 10

