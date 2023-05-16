LIST: High school 2023 graduations in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Graduation season is upon us. If you're hoping to see students at different schools graduate but are wondering if the dates conflict, we've got you covered. Here's a full list of high school graduation ceremonies around Southern Arizona.
Tuesday, May 16
Wednesday, May 17
Thursday, May 18
Friday, May 19
Saturday, May 20
Monday, May 22
Tuesday, May 23
Wednesday, May 24
- Marana High School
- Sahuarita High School
- Baboquivari High School
- Sentinel Peak High School & Digital Campus
- Innovation Tech
- Desert View High School
- Empire High School
- Flowing Wells High School
- Palo Verde High School
- Sabino High School
- Tucson High School
- University High School
- Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Thursday, May 25
- Safford High School
- Walden Grove High School
- Sunnyside High School
- Catalina High School
- Catalina Foothills High School
- Cholla High School
- Buena High School
- Compass High School
- Edge High School
- Pueblo High School
- Rincon High School
- Sahuaro High School
- Santa Rita High School
- Mica Mountain High School
Friday, May 26
- Nogales High School
- City High School
- Desert Christian High School
- Douglas High School
- The Gregory School
- Alta Vista High School
Saturday, May 27
Thursday, June 9
