LIST: High school 2023 graduations in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Graduation season is upon us. If you're hoping to see students at different schools graduate but are wondering if the dates conflict, we've got you covered. Here's a full list of high school graduation ceremonies around Southern Arizona.

First, we want to see pictures of your graduates. Upload your photos to kgun9.com/photobooth, post them on our Facebook wall, or tag @kgun9 on Twitter or Instagram.

Tuesday, May 16



Wednesday, May 17



Thursday, May 18

Friday, May 19



Saturday, May 20



Monday, May 22



Tuesday, May 23



Wednesday, May 24



Thursday, May 25



Friday, May 26



Saturday, May 27



Thursday, June 9

