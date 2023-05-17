LIST: City of Tucson pools and hours for recreational swim during summer season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All City of Tucson pools will be closed on May 20 for lifeguard training. The splash pads are expected to remain open.

Splash pad hours from April 1 to October 31 are 8 AM to sunset. More pools will open in June until August for the summer season.

For anyone looking for summer fun, the City of Tucson has several pools open for recreation on other days.

Recreational Swim Hours by Day

MONDAY

Clements Pool 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC 1- 5 p.m.

Fort Lowell Pool 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Archer Pool 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Clements Pool 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC 1- 5 p.m.

Fort Lowell Pool 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Archer Pool 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Clements Pool 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC 1- 5 p.m.

Fort Lowell Pool 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Udall Pool 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Archer Pool 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Clements Pool 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC 1- 5 p.m.

Udall Pool 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Archer Pool 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Clements Pool 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC 1- 4 p.m.

Quincie Douglas Pool 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Udall Pool 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Archer Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Catalina Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Clements Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC Noon- 4 p.m.

Fort Lowell Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Quincie Douglas Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Udall Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Archer Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Catalina Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Clements Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Fort Lowell Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Quincie Douglas Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

Udall Pool Noon- 5 p.m.

SWIM LESSONS

There will also be swim lessons for the summer season. Registration will open at 9 a.m. May 23 with limited availability. A waiting list will be made when spots fill up. The cost is $15 per session. Students can be registered for StarBabies (6 months to two years) and Starfish Swimschool (3- 12 years).