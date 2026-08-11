Lights out for many in Willcox area as storms damage 60 utility poles

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative reported via social media Tuesday that 60 electric poles, 27 distribution poles and 33 transmission poles, were damaged following storms in Cochise County.

According to a post on its Facebook page, "multiple crews from across our service territory have been deployed to Willcox to assist with repairs."

The post said SSVEC also reached out to other electric cooperatives for mutual aid.

"Given the severity and extent of the damage, rebuilding portions of the system will take time," the post said.

The post said most members will have power restored within the next 24 hours, but some members "may remain without power for a few days or into the weekend as crews complete the necessary repairs."

In the meantime, Willcox's social media accounts asked residents to turn off irrigation systems and limit water usage.

"Due to the current power outage affecting our water system, we need to conserve our water reserves to ensure an adequate supply for the community," the post said.