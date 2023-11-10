Lights, camera, action: Tucson-area filmmakers ready to get back on set

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The end of the four-month long actors' strike in Hollywood is about to revive the film and TV industry.

But it's not just Hollywood expecting to see a rebirth.

Film productions in the Tucson area—put on hold because of the strike—are about to ramp up.

That's just what production companies in Southern Arizona have been waiting for.

Justin Kreinbrink owns Monsoon Productions Services, one of the state's largest companies supporting film productions.

"2024 is looking really, really good for Southern Arizona, and quite frankly all of Arizona, for film production," Kreinbrink tells me.

He's excited that the four-month long SAG-AFTRA strike is over. Kreinbrink says the strike cost the Southern Arizona economy roughly $6.5 million in direct spending.

"We had five SAG-AFTRA projects that were lined up in the fall and winter this year," Kreinbrink says. "One of them is still happening, but four of them have pushed to 2024."

Peter Catalanotte of Film Tucson says it's been a long four months waiting for the strike to get settled.

"It's been very frustrating. We have these fantastic new film incentives that were really going to drive a lot of business here and we weren't able to do anything with them," says Catalanotte.

Productions in Arizona can receive tax rebates for filming in the state, worth up to $125 million dollars a year.



Kreinbrink says his Monsoon Production Services doubled its business from January to June of this year, before the strike.



Now he's making plans to expand.

"Our workforce is going to increase. We're already doing training programs to increase the workforce."

Monsoon Production Services is located in downtown Tucson.

The Arizona film tax incentives include a bump up for using a soundstage of at least 10,000 square feet—something Southern Arizona hasn't had since the Old Tucson fire in 1995.



Catalanotte says one of Film Tucson's top priorities is reconnecting with the companies in Hollywood they were talking with before the strike.

"About building a soundstage here—now that the studios and the unions have settled their differences, we think that's going to be the next thing that happens," Catalanotte tells me.

I reached out to Mescal Movie Set in Cochise County, where a film is currently been shot. They tell me they have 15 pending film productions for 2024.