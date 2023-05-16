Watch Now
Lightning strikes palm tree, partially closes West Prince Road

Posted at 4:33 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 19:35:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lightning strike at a Tucson apartment complex has led to the partial closure of West Prince Road.

The lightning struck a palm tree, causing exterior damage to the nearby Algeria Apartments at 520 W. Prince, according to Tucson Fire.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound Prince Road is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

