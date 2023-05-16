Lightning strikes palm tree, partially closes West Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lightning strike at a Tucson apartment complex has led to the partial closure of West Prince Road.

The lightning struck a palm tree, causing exterior damage to the nearby Algeria Apartments at 520 W. Prince, according to Tucson Fire.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound Prince Road is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

TREE FIRE 🔥 A palm tree was struck by lightning at the Algeria Apartments in the 500 block of W. Prince and the fire damaged the exterior to one of the buildings. No injuries, no one displaced. Engines 8 & 20 quickly controlled this fire before it could cause further damage #TFD pic.twitter.com/jMrKGL3NQH — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 16, 2023