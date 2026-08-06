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Lightning strike causes fire at Rita Ranch home

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Piercen Sturdavant
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Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire caused by a lightning strike in the Rita Ranch area, Wednesday night.

According to a social media post from TFD, lightning struck solar panels on the roof at a home in the 9600 block of East Harkes Drive at around 10:44 p.m.

The strike damaged the home's electrical panel and blew the breaker. Rain helped extinguish the flames, the post said.

The fire was under control by 11:07 p.m., the post said. No injuries were reported.

Two residents were displaced.

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