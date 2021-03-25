Lifting of pandemic restrictions could help boost business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has further lifted coronavirus restrictions, as more people get vaccinated and case numbers continue to go down.

Grant Krueger has been in the hospitality industry for 30 years. He says this is a big win for business-owners as a whole.

“It’s been over a calendar year at this point that the restaurants and hospitality industry has been severely restricted,” he told KGUN9.

Krueger owns Union Public House, The Maverick, Reforma, and Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta.

“I think it’s great, great news for the surviving members of the hospitality community to be able to operate again at full capacity,” he added.

This comes as Governor Ducey rolls back several COVID-19 safety measures as vaccinations increase. Which means:

Events of more than 50 people will no longer need approval of local governments

Business guidances will transition from requirements to recommendations

Restaurants can resume "normal operations"

Local mask mandates will be phased out

“We’re not going to change a whole with that to be honest with you. I think we’ll be able to put a little more tables, chairs and seats. We’re still waiting on clarification on the dancing issue right now. At this point I don’t think you’ll see as dramatic as a change as you think in our operations,” Krueger told KGUN9.

Krueger says he still plans on having employees wear masks and keep safety as the number one priority.

John Kalil is the President of Kalil Bottling Company. He says his business struggled when bars and restaurants had to shut down.

“We not only couldn’t tell month to month, we couldn’t tell week to week or day to day,” he said.

Which is why Kalil says this decision is going to help business-owners and the economy.

“It still allows for people who want to have protection to wear a mask or to choose the type of a restaurant or bar that they want to go to. And the bar owner or the restaurant owner are able to reopen and survive,” he added.

“The idea that we can actually operate in-season to a less restrictive capacity should bring good news to all the operators and employees in the service industry. We’re excited to get back to business and serve everybody,” Krueger told KGUN9.

