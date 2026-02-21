Lifelong Southern Arizonan celebrates 100 years

Beatrice Linarez was born in Pantano, what is now a ghost town, between Benson and Vail, grew up on a ranch with her five siblings and had brothers who fought bravely during World War II.

Linarez is a Southern Arizona girl through and through, and today, she achieved a major milestone: reaching 100 years of age.

Linarez celebrated her birthday surrounded by loved ones at the Texas Roadhouse at East Broadway and South Wilmot.

Her grandson, Christian Barraza, said he asked her what the secret to a long life was.

"She said, 'Love deeply, forgive quickly, stay curious, and never stop finding beauty in the small things.' "

